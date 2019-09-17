Food Column ATK Oven Roasted Salmon with Relish

This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen in July 2019 shows Oven-Roasted Salmon with Relish in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in the cookbook “Nutritious Delicious.” (Daniel J. van Ackere/America's Test Kitchen via AP)

It’s no wonder salmon is one of the most popular fish. Its flesh is rich-tasting, thanks to high levels of heart-healthy oils, and it takes well to many treatments. The key is to avoid overcooking it, especially wild salmon, which is leaner than farmed.

Our hybrid roasting method solved this by heating the oven to 500 degrees before dropping the temperature to 275 degrees. The initial blast of heat firmed the exterior and rendered some fat while the fish gently cooked.

Salmon is often roasted in butter, but we wanted a healthier approach that would contrast with the fish’s richness. So we made a bright tangerine relish perked up with spicy ginger.

Skin-on salmon fillets hold together better during cooking. If you can’t find tangerines, you can use oranges. If your salmon is less than 1 inch thick, start checking fwor doneness early. If using farmed salmon, cook until thickest part of fillet registers 125 degrees.

