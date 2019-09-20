Big Mouff Cheesesteaks Food Truck

Jomod McNally, the Big Mouff CheeseSteaks food truck, prepares an order of chili cheese fries to go with Da Big Mouff Special cheesesteak.

The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on North Liberty Street downtown.

The festival will include more than 25 food trucks, including Big Mouff Cheesesteaks, Baltic Bites, Morfa Empanadas, Food Freaks, Cousins Maine Lobster and King Queen Haitian Cuisine.

Live music will be provided by Big Ron Hunter, Not Dead Yet, 

For more information, including a list of vendors, visit 

ww.winstonsalemfoodtruckfestival.com.

