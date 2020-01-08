It’s that time of year when a pot of soup simmering on the stove warms us up in more ways than one.
So often, the enticing aromas of a pot of homemade soup trigger memories of pots of old, and the comfort and satisfaction they so often provide.
This month, try some of the following soups for some warm winter comfort.
If you’ve never made the classic French onion soup, try Audrey Le Coff’s one-pot recipe from “Rustic French Cooking Made Easy” (Page Street Publishing).
Le Goff points out that this soup contains a trio of classic French foods — bread, cheese and wine.
Originally, a food for the poor made with
onions and bread, it has been dressed up over many years. Now the gratineed bread (cheese toast, to us Americans) is an essential part of the onion-soup experience.
Le Goff said that in France this can served as a workingman’s breakfast or hangover cure.
For something lighter and vegetarian, try the recipe for miso soup from Christopher Kimball’s “Milk Street: The New Rules” (Voracious). This starts out with a quick and easy broth made with red miso, garlic, tomato paste and water.
Then it gets a mix of mushrooms, tofu, rice and scallions — plus poached eggs for extra protein.
If you can find it, try sprinkling the top with shichimi togarashi, a Japanese spice blend, which has a touch of chile heat. But the soup is mighty tasty without it, too.
Be sure to get red miso; white miso is way too mild for this soup, Kimball said.
Kimball also offers a nice twist to the timeless combination of chicken and rice. Inspired by a traditional Peruvian soup, Kimball gives this soup plenty of bright flavor with the addition of cilantro, lime juice and chiles.
Be sure to use bone-in, skin-on chicken in this soup; the bones and skin contribute a substantial amount of flavor to the broth. Also, because the rice tends to keep absorbing liquid even after it becomes tender, it is best to serve this soup right away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.