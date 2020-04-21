The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina has rescheduled its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for June 16 and 17 at Benton Convention Center.
The fundraiser, in its 19th year, has traditionally been held the third week of April. This year, it was originally scheduled for April 21 and 22.
Empty Bowls is a lunch or dinner in which participants also get a hand-crafted pottery bowl to take home. The meal includes soup, salad, beverage and dessert. The cost this year is $35 in advance or $40 at the door.
Dinner will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 16. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17. There also will be a silent auction, held during the June 17 lunch.
For more information or advance tickets, visit www.emptybowlsnc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.