The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina has rescheduled its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for June 16 and 17 at Benton Convention Center.

The fundraiser, in its 19th year, has traditionally been held the third week of April. This year, it was originally scheduled for April 21 and 22.

Empty Bowls is a lunch or dinner in which participants also get a hand-crafted pottery bowl to take home. The meal includes soup, salad, beverage and dessert. The cost this year is $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Dinner will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 16. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17. There also will be a silent auction, held during the June 17 lunch.

For more information or advance tickets, visit www.emptybowlsnc.org.

