A fundraiser for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina on Oct. 24 is being billed as Forklift Dinner & Culinary Duel.

The event, held in conjunction with Providence Restaurant and Culinary Training, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St.

The event will have an interactive competition in which the audience can influence a battle between Providence students and chefs and local foodies with "sabotages and hijinks."

Tickets are $100 a person.

For tickets or more information, visit www.forkliftnwnc.org.

