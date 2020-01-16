We sat down with Chelsea Daniels-McGirt, the highly personable front-end manager for Bites & Pints Gastro Pub on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro.
How long have you been in food service, and what was your first job?
I have been in the food service industry for 12 years now. My first job ever was at Mayflower Seafood Restaurant in Madison, my hometown. I was hired as a server at the age of 16. We still had a smoking and nonsmoking section. How times change!
In addition to working full time at Bites & Pints and being a full-time student at N.C. A&T University, you also have a daughter. How do you juggle work, study and being a wife and mother?
Yes, I have a nearly 1-year-old daughter. Her name is Costner Louise, and she will be turn 1 on Feb. 17. It is very tough. Luckily, I am overall very determined, hardworking and organized. I am tired a lot of the time, and I do have a wonderful support system between my husband and both of our families. But it is all about dedication, really.
I have dedicated my life to being the best me possible. And being the best wife follows and ends with being the best mother I can be. I write out my schedule on my fridge on a dry-erase board to help out our household, and I keep in mind the end goal. But when I look at my husband and my daughter and the smiles they give me and the love they show me, the pain of working so hard just goes away.
What do you enjoy most about your work?
I love the people. I have an amazing owner and staff. I have been given the opportunity to work with some of my staff for years, while others I had the pleasure of hiring. We are a family, and we work hard together, no matter how hard things get or when things don’t go as expected.
I love serving people, and bartending is my thing. It’s second nature to me. I have met so many wonderful people over the years, and building those connections while helping build this new business that has my heart. It’s no other place I’d rather be.
What is the most awesome thing on the Bites & Pints menu right now, and what beer would you pair it with?
My choice would be the Spicy Po Boy. It is a spicy shrimp tempura sandwich on a hoagie roll. We toss the shrimp in a house-made sweet and spicy mayo, and build it with shredded lettuce, our house Asian slaw, sesame seeds, scallions and Sriracha drizzle. It is out of this world.
We have an amazing beer list. We have over 40 bottles and cans and 11 draft taps. But if I had to choose a beer today, I would go with the Foothills Craft Happiness Wish Hazy Double IPA. It is slightly sweet, a bit malty with a complementary pop of hops. This beer is a part of their Craft Happiness Project, and the proceeds of this particular beer go towards helping children fulfill their Christmas wishes.
Most everyone calls you Chee Chee. Where did that nickname come from?
It comes from my friends in middle school. Everyone would call me Che D, which was short for Chelsea Daniels. I believe my best friend Kati gave me that nickname. By the time I graduated high school, all of my friends called me Chee, which overtime changed into Chee Chee. I am a Gemini, so double time always makes things better. I love my nickname, it fits my personality. Double the spunk and double the fun!
— As told to Carl Wilson. Contact him at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com.
