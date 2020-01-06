First Watch plans to open a Clemmons location March 30.

First Watch, a chain restaurant that opened its first Triad store in Winston-Salem last year, will open in the former Panera Bread store in Clemmons Village West, at 6281 Towncenter Drive, said regional manager Scott Crater.

First Watch also is opening its first Greensboro location in January in Wendover Commons on West Wendover Avenue.

First Swatch serves breakfast, brunch and lunch anytime from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. The restaurant is not open at night, and it does not serve alcohol.

The menu focuses on breakfast items, sandwiches and salads.

The menu includes avocado toast, lemon-ricotta pancakes, omelets, BLT with egg, roast beef and havarti sandwich, Cobb salad and freshly squeezed juices.

For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Tags

Load comments