 Courtesy of First Watch

First Watch will reopen its restaurants in Greensboro and Winston-Salem to dine-in on Monday.

Restaurants were allowed to reopen for dine-in under Phase Two of the state's three-part plan to ease pandemic restrictions on businesses. Phase Two began May 22.

Under Phase Two, restaurants are required to limit customers to 50% of capacity and seat groups of customers six feet apart.

Restaurants are also required to conduct daily symptom screening of employees and perform ongoing cleaning and disinfection.

Following state recommendations, First Watch said it will use single use and digital menues and offer contact-free pickup of to-go orders.

First Watch is open daily for breakfast and lunch and offers a menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch items.

