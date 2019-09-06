The Hispanic League's annual Fiesta will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in downtown Winston-Salem.
The outdoor festival, honoring Hispanic culture in Winston-Salem, will be centered around the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St.
The festival includes music, dancing, food, arts and crafts, and more.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.hispanicleague.org.
