Farm to Fourth dinner on Aug. 18
Second Harvest Food Bank of North Carolina will present Farm to Fourth, a dinner honoring local food and farmers, at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 in downtown Winston-Salem.
The dinner is based on a the Farm to Fourth dinner originally organized by the Winston-Salem Journal in 2016.
The dinner features chefs from such local restaurants as Willow’s Bistro, the Porch and Mission Pizza preparing a multicourse dinner using ingredients from local farms.
The dinner is a fundraiser for Second Harvest.
Tickets are $75 a person.
For more information or tickets, visit www.farm2fourth.org.