Farm to Fourth

The first Farm to Fourth was held in August 2016 on Fourth Street downtown.

 By Michael Hastings/Winston-Salem Journal

Farm to Fourth dinner on Aug. 18

Second Harvest Food Bank of North Carolina will present Farm to Fourth, a dinner honoring local food and farmers, at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 in downtown Winston-Salem.

The dinner is based on a the Farm to Fourth dinner originally organized by the Winston-Salem Journal in 2016.

The dinner features chefs from such local restaurants as Willow’s Bistro, the Porch and Mission Pizza preparing a multicourse dinner using ingredients from local farms.

The dinner is a fundraiser for Second Harvest.

Tickets are $75 a person.

For more information or tickets, visit www.farm2fourth.org.

