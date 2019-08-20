More than 200 people feasted on the street downtown on Sunday evening during the Farm to Fourth fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
The dinner, held under tents in the 400 block of Fourth Street, teamed up many of Winston-Salem’s top chefs for a multi-course meal using food from local and regional farms.
The event was sold out at 220 tickets for $75 a person. Including sponsorships, the event netted about $25,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank.
The dinner, based on a similar 2016 event organized by the Winston-Salem-Salem Journal, was headed up by chefs Jeff Bacon of Providence Culinary Training and Adam Barnett of The Katharine Brasserie and Bar.
The evening kicked off with a signature cocktail called blackberry gin bramble from Willow’s Bistro chef Travis Myers and and manager/mixologist Ryan Oberle. It featured gin from local distiller Sutler’s Spirit Co. and blackberries from Plum Granny Farm in King, mixed with ginger beer and lemon.
Diners also had their choice of beer from Foothills Brewing Co. in Winston-Salem and wine from Biltmore Estate in Asheville.
Hors d’oeurves included banh mi crostini and stuffed cherry peppers from chef Tim Grandinetti, who oversees Spring House, Quanto Basta and Dr. Brownstone’s BBQ. Salmon ceviche and watermelon and beet crudo came from Claire Calvin, an owner of The Porch Kitchen & Cantina, Alma Mexicana and Canteen Market & Bistro.
Chef Blair Cannon of Forsyth Country Club used heirloom local tomatoes in his late-summer harvest caprese salad. Myers contributed a local kale and maitake mushroom salad.
Chef Vanessa Lanier of Providence Restaurant made hoisin pork ribs from Harmony Ridge Farms. Chef Michael Millan of Mary’s Gourmet Diner got pink snapper from the N.C. coast for his escabeche entree.
John Bobby of the soon-to-open Bobby Boy Bakeshop and Peyton Smith of Mission Pizza Napoletana prepared a modern ratatouille with farro and seasonal squash with arugula pesto.
For dessert, chefs Antwan Hairston of Mac & Nelli’s and Janis Karathanas of Providence Culinary Training made peach-pie popsicles with cinnamon Breton cookies.
Other farms or food businesses whose foods were used include York Farm, Fair Share Farm, Whit Acres Farms, Sungold Farms, Heritage Farm Cheshire Pork, Shore Farms Organics, Urban Gourmet Farms, Miracle Grounds Network (at Crossnore School), Camino Bakery, OBX Sea Salt Co., Sea Products, FCC Garden, N.C. Coastal Seafood, Niki’s Pickles, Miso Master Miso and Ashe County Cheese Co.
Bacon said that Farm to Fourth was a great success. “We’re definitely going to repeat it. But now we want to have some discussions about how to move it forward,” he said.
Some of the discussions might involve having dinners in different parts of the city and at different price points.
Bacon said it was great to see so many chefs, servers and other volunteers come together for a good cause. “We really have this awesome culinary community. We almost had to beat cooks off; we had so many people coming to us, wanting to help. To have that kind of participation, I think that’s really special.”