FairFood

Peachey’s Baking Company’s Doughnut at the Dixie Classic Fair.

 Photos by Andrew Dye/Journal

Photos: See photos of all the foods we tasted at the Dixie Classic Fair

“When the healthiest thing you get is an Elvis sandwich, you know you’re in trouble.”

So said Tim Clodfelter as he and I left the Dixie Classic Fairgrounds after almost three hours of nonstop indulging in sugar, fat and just about everything your doctor tells you not to eat.

We did have a couple of vegetables, deep-fried, of course.

There was a noticeable mac ’n’ cheese trend going on this year: mac ’n’ cheese in tacos, quesadillas, with just about any kind of meat you can name, and, of course, deep-fried.

Here's a list of what we ate. Burp.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

mhastings@wsjournal.com

336-727-7394

Load comments