Earth Day Fair goes digital this April
The Piedmont Environmental Alliance won't be having its usual Earth Day celebration this year. Instead it will have a Virtual Piedmont Earth Day Fair from April 20 through 25.
The digital Piedmont Earth Day Fair, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will consist of six days of virtual field trips, videos, webinars, musical performances and more.
People who are interesting in sustainable issues and with protecting the planet are asked to check the alliance's website for details on digital programming.
Daily content will be posted throughout the week.
For more information, or to sign up for email updates, visit https://www.peanc.org/winston-salem-earth-day-fair.
Tags
Michael Hastings
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
Second COVID-19 death in Forsyth County; Winston-Salem closes dog parks over crowd concerns
Promotions
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.