Duck Donuts has opened its first franchise store in Winston-Salem, two years after opening in High Point and Greensboro.
The new Duck Donuts opened Dec. 16 next to Clean Juice and Viva Chicken at 3485 Burke Mill Road in Burke Mill Village shopping center anchored by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
The chain is known for its cooked to order donuts, available with a numerous combination of coatings, toppings and drizzles.
It is the seventh Duck Donuts store for franchisees Rebecca and Dave Johnson. In addition to the three Triad stores, they own three stores in Virginia Beach, Va., and one in Charlottesville, Va.
Founder Russ DiGilio opened the first Duck Donuts in 2007 in Duck, N.C., on the Outer Banks. It now has grown to 86 locations and plans to open about 20 more in just the next two months. Though stores are concentrated on the East Coast, they also are in such states as California, Minnesota and Texas, with future stores set to open as far away as Chile and Saudi Arabia.
The Johnsons were living in Virginia Beach when they discovered Duck Donuts during a trip to the Outer Banks. “We sat in the parking lot and just watched the craziness,” Rebecca Johnson said. “We went in right then and gave them our card and told them we wanted to open a franchise.”
The Johnsons said they were the second franchisees when they opened their first Virginia Beach store in 2014.
“And we’re the first and only ones to have a Duck Donuts truck,” Dave Johnson said. He said the truck operates at festivals, private parties and more, not only in the Triad but throughout Northwest North Carolina. “We were at Merlefest last year, and we loved it, so we’ll be back there next year,” he said.
Duck Donuts makes cake donuts. Each store works with a dry mix for plain vanilla donuts, made into a batter onsite. All of the donuts are fried to order and served warm. “You’ll never see a donut sitting on a shelf, because we don’t make it till you order it,” Rebecca Johnson said.
A key part of the Duck Donuts concept is that customers can have donuts their way. When ordering at the Winston-Salem stores, customers can choose from about 10 coatings, seven toppings and four drizzles — and they can get as many of each as they want. “You can order one of everything we’ve got, and it’s still the same price,” Rebecca Johnson said.
Coatings include maple, cinnamon sugar, chocolate, peanut butter and lemon glaze. Toppings include Oreo crumbles, chopped bacon and shredded coconut. The four drizzles are hot fudge, raspberry, marshmallow and salted caramel.
One donut is $1.75, a half-dozen is $8.95 and a dozen is $15.75.
Duck Donuts also has coffee and espresso drinks, tea and hot chocolate, as well as donut sundaes and affogatos (ice cream and espresso milkshakes). Some Duck Donuts, including the High Point and Greensboro locations, also sell breakfast sandwiches, but the Johnsons said the Winston-Salem store, at just 950 square feet, is too small for breakfast.
The store is designed for takeout but does have five seats. “A lot of the stores don’t have any seats at all,” Dave Johnson said. “Most people just pick them up to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.