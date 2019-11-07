Smohk'd

GREENSBORO — Smohk’d is opening at 403 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The restaurant is opening in the space that has been a revolving door of concepts starting with the gourmet bakery and café Ganache to most recently the eclectic LaRue on Elm.

Smohk’d is a carnivore-lovers dream with nine meats smoked on site every day such as brisket, pastrami, chicken wings, St. Louis-style ribs, pork shoulder and even Impossible ‘Meat’loaf made with vegan-friendly plant-based meat substitute.

Items are served with a choice of sauce, bread and sides.

And there’s plenty of sides that include items like collard greens seasoned with smoked turkey legs, baked beans and roasted yams.

Because the restaurant smokes its proteins daily, day old meats are chopped and sliced for bargain-friendly $5 sandwiches for lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The restaurant offers appetizers like smoked oysters and skewers of coveted beef brisket burnt ends and desserts like a cookie skillet and chocolate bourbon pecan pie.

The restaurant has a full bar and 20 televisions for all the sports action.

Smohk'd is open for lunch and dinner daily.

For more information, call 336-252-2253 or follow Smohk’d on Facebook.

