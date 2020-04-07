This Easter will be an Easter like no other for most of us. Church services — even the Moravian Sunrise Service — will be viewed online. Most of us will remain isolated from extended family that we otherwise would visit.
That means no Easter feasts for 10, 12 or 20 people as we might ordinarily experience. I suspect that social distancing will be more keenly felt on Easter Sunday than on previous days of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first big holiday of the year when we are used to gathering in large numbers.
Some readers shared on Facebook how their plans have changed.
Susan Gies-Conley said she will be cooking less of everything, but plans to deliver some care packages to relatives in town.
Daniel Butner, the managing partner of Carraba’s Italian Grill, said he also will deliver (home-cooked) food around town. “I expect to be cooking for families like I normally do! I just won’t have the pleasure of the normal conversation I enjoy,” he said.
Jackie Steelman Alexander said, “We plan to cook our usual Easter meal and do meals on wheels to my elderly parents.”
Mary Haglund, the founder of Mary’s Gourmet Diner, said she is sad that she can’t have her usual family gathering. “I love Easter and always host a big dinner at our house. That’s not gonna happen this year and I’m sad, especially no grandkids and egg hunts.”
Shay Wilson said she will miss seeing her parents on Sunday. “We normally go to my parents for the weekend, and my Mom and I make a small traditional Easter meal together. Obviously, we are having them stay in quarantine so we won’t be visiting them. I hope to do a similar meal just on a smaller scale. A small ham, deviled eggs, asparagus, a spring pasta, maybe banana pudding. Then if it’s nice, working in the yard.”
Renee Mills Teague said she decided not to do a usual feast. “I plan to prepare whatever we have available in the house at that time, make it as delicious as possible, and be really grateful .... Hopefully, deviled eggs and asparagus will be involved!”
Carol Coleman Hardy said, “It will just be my husband and me. I have a turkey breast in the freezer. Since our children and grandchildren won’t be able to join us, I’m planning to fix his favorite sides.”
Sharon Wiley Lambros also will scale down her meal plans. “For just the two of us, we may do lamb chops instead of a lamb roast; or maybe duck breast, which I’ve never done!”
For those people who usually rely on others to do the cooking, some local restaurants will be offering special Easter takeout deals.
For those who are cooking but downsizing the Easter this year, there are options that will make you feel like you are feasting even if you aren’t cooking for a crowd.
Though many of us like to serve ham at Easter, the best ham tends to come in big pieces. A whole country ham can weigh 12 to 15 pounds. Even if you can buy a half, 6 to 8 pounds, that’s a lot for a family of four.
The same goes for bone-in or semi-boneless spiral-sliced hams — often the best quality ham sold in a typical supermarket. Most are sold by the half ham and they often weigh in at 10 pounds.
You may find some smaller cuts, such as quarter hams. They will be boneless and some are of good quality. But once you move away from a bone-in half ham to smaller, boneless cuts, you move closer to something that resembles lunchmeat.
The plus about ham is that it keeps well. So if you have a family of four that loves ham and can eat ham sandwiches for several days following Easter, a bone-in spiral-sliced half ham might work for you.
Though a lot of people like to heat hams, I prefer them room temperature. With a fully cooked piece of meat, I’d rather not cook it again — because there’s always the danger of drying it out.
A nice piece of cool ham with some deviled eggs is not a bad Easter brunch in my mind.
If you do warm the ham, consider wrapping it in foil. And consider heating just a few slices at a time instead of the whole thing. A few slices wrapped in foil can be warmed for about 15 minutes in a 350-degree oven.
Lamb is probably second to ham on Easter menus. And though a whole leg of lamb also is a big cut for a small celebration — often 6 to 9 pounds — it is fairly easy to find boneless or semiboneless half legs in the 3- to 4-pound range.
Rosemary and garlic are two of my favorite seasonings for roast lamb, and I use them both in the recipe below. Keep a close eye on the roast as it cuts, especially if you like your meat nice and pink. A smaller lamb roast tends to go from medium-rare to medium-well rather quickly, especially at the high temperature I use, 425 degrees. Also, keep in mind that the meat continues to cook a bit after it has been removed from the oven.
An alternative to ham or lamb this year might be boneless turkey breast, a good option if you have family members who don’t eat red meat.
A whole bone-in turkey breast is still a lot, typically about 7 pounds, but the leftovers also make good sandwiches. As with lamb, though, smaller cuts of boneless breast meat are widely available, usually running about 3 pounds, which is perfect for 4 to 6 servings with a bit of leftovers.
In the recipe below, I rub the breast meat with sage, salt and pepper, though thyme or just about any herb seasoning you have in your cupboard probably will work just as well. Unlike the lamb — which I serve with only its roasting juices — my recipe for turkey breast gets a sauce. In this case, it’s a Dijon herb cream sauce that can be made in just a few minutes while the turkey breast rests on the cutting board before slicing.
All of these recipes can help make your small Easter celebration just as special as ever.
For more ideas, visit journalnow.com for such recipes as roast chicken, pan-broiled lamb chops and baked ham steak with orange-mustard glaze.
And if you aren’t cooking, contact your favorite restaurant and see what kind of Easter specials they may be offering. Most restaurants are using Facebook for posting the latest offerings.
