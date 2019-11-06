GREENSBORO — Dogs are welcome this afternoon at an event celebrating the new law that specifies pooches are allowed in taprooms that don’t prepare food on site.
State Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, is hosting the “ceremonial signing” of the measure at Joymongers Brewing Co. in Greensboro, with his GOP colleague, Rep. Chuck McGrady of Hendersonville.
Asked whether attendees could bring their dogs to the 4:30 p.m. event at Joymongers, Hardister responded, “Absolutely! Please do.”
The signing at the brewery at 576 N. Eguene St., commemorates the ABC Regulatory Reform Bill that took effect this summer and “clarified that taprooms may allow patrons to bring dogs into their establishments,” Hardister said.
Hardister and McGrady cosponsored the bill after Joymongers got into trouble with local health inspectors over its policy of allowing people to bring their pooches into the brewery’s taproom.
The new measure puts brewery taprooms in the same category as wineries, which already had the freedom to allow pets in tasting rooms that lack food service areas.
“The legislation was in response to a Facebook post made by Joymongers Brewing Co. earlier this year,” Hardister said in a news release.
Hardister and McGrady worked with the Guilford County Health Department, state officials and the Craft Brewers Guild in making the change.
Hardister serves as the GOP’s majority whip, a leadership position in the state House of Representatives. McGrady chairs the House Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee.
