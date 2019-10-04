FairFood

Rolled Green Tea Ice Cream from Mileo Rolled Ice Cream at the Dixie Classic Fair.

For a fun dessert – and a two-minute show - order the rolled ice cream from Mileo on the Midway. Owner Tony Roll makes ice cream on a metal slab chilled to 20 degrees below zero. This technique, originated in Thailand, produces ice cream right before your eyes that is scraped into neat rolls. The Green Tea ($7) was creamy and tasty. Other flavors include the Mint Oreo, Nutella Banana, and the best-selling Cookies and Cream.

mhastings@wsjournal.com

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

Load comments