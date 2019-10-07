Deep-fried collard eggrolls

Deep-fried collard eggrolls from Wutyasay at the Dixie Classic Fair, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. 

I’m not a huge fan of collard greens, but if you mix them with a ton of cheese and deep-fry them in a eggroll wrapper like the folks at the WutYaSay booth, then I’m a fan. I was also a huge fan of their macaroni and cheese — it was rich, creamy and peppery. They also have a vegan black bean burger on their menu.

