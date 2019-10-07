I’m not a huge fan of collard greens, but if you mix them with a ton of cheese and deep-fry them in a eggroll wrapper like the folks at the WutYaSay booth, then I’m a fan. I was also a huge fan of their macaroni and cheese — it was rich, creamy and peppery. They also have a vegan black bean burger on their menu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.