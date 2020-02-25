ARCHDALE — Dairi-O has opened at 10301 S. Main St.
Dairi-O is a Winston-Salem based chain that serves hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches, soup, salads and ice cream, sundaes, floats and shakes.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Phone is 336-858-5671.
There are seven other restaurants including locations in Winston-Salem, King, Rural Hall, Clemmons, Kernersville, Mooresville and an Asheboro location that opened last summer.
