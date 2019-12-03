GREENSBORO — Crafted: The Art of Street Food at 600 Battleground Ave. will close Dec. 28.
"It wasn't an easy decision," said Kristina Fuller, who owns and operates the restaurant with her mother Rhonda Fuller. "We made a decision that we felt was best for our family."
Kristina Fuller said she and her mother are taking a break from running a restaurant to care for her ailing grandfather.
They opened the restaurant in 2015. That the lease for the space was up for renewal helped them make the decision to close the restaurant.
Fuller said Machete, a Greensboro-based home supper club, plans to open a restaurant in the space early in the new year.
Fuller said employees of Art of Street Food will have the option of working at one of their other two restaurants, Crafted: The Art of the Taco, which has locations in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
"It couldn’t have played out in a better way that everybody was taken care of," Fuller said.
The Fullers have been in the restaurant business together since opening their first restaurant, The Bistro at Adam's Farm, over a decade ago.
They opened The Art of the Taco on Elm Street in 2012. They opened a second Art of the Taco in Winston-Salem in 2016.
Nearly two years ago, the first taco restaurant moved across the street to a larger location.
Fuller said both taco restaurants are in good hands.
"While we are still 100-percent available to our team, this is what is going to allow us that extra little bit of time to be there for my grandfather," Fuller said.
