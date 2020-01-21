A local couple is bringing wines from the country of Georgia to the Triad and other areas of North Carolina.
Iryna Butsch and Andrew Reed are partners in World’s Finest Wines, a company they created for the express purpose of distributing Georgian wines.
Butsch is a native of the Ukraine, but she said that Georgia is known throughout the former Soviet Union for its wines. “Winemaking in Georgia goes back more than 8,000 years,” she said.
During the Soviet era, Georgia was a major supplier of wine to Russia and other Soviet republics. Georgia’s wine industry suffered when Russia banned its wines from 2006 to 2013, but now Georgia wineries are exploring more and more export markets, especially the United States and United Kingdom.
Georgia’s winemakers have adopted many modern techniques, including use of stainless-steel tanks and French oak barrels. But some wines are still made in the kind of clay vessels called qvevri. Likened to ancient amphorae, qvevri are buried in the ground outside or kept in cellars.
World’s Finest Wines is a labor of love for Butsch, a banker, and Reed, an aerospace engineer. “Two years ago, we went to the Ukraine and were eating in this Georgian restaurant, and the wines we had there were like nothing I’ve ever tasted before,” Reed said.
“We just fell in love with them, but when we got back home we couldn’t find them,” he said.
They now are working with an importer in Connecticut, and so far have begun distributing 18 wines in such cities as Winston-Salem and Raleigh.
Georgia still makes wines with almost all native grapes. Two of these are rkatsiteli, the predominant white grape, and saperavi, the main red grapes.
Rkatsiteli is known for its strong resistance to cold winter weather conditions and its versatility, making it suitable for dry wines, sparkling wines, sweet wines, fortified wines and brandy.
Saperavi, also a cold-resistant variety, produces wines with intense color that are suitable for aging.
World’s Finest’s 18 Georgian wines include dry white, dry red, dry rose, semisweet red, sparkling, dessert and ice wines. Three of its wines are amber wines, a category somewhat between rose and red, and two of those are made in the traditional qvevri.
These Georgian wines tend to be low in aromatics, but many of them carry a distinctive flavor.
Whites often feature flavors of pear and honey. Reds typically are medium-bodied and feature flavors of red fruit, including cherry.
Most of the wines from World’s Finest are under $20. The exceptions are the prized ice wines and the amber wines.
In Winston-Salem, Wine Merchants and Winston-Salem Wine Market are carrying a handful of these wines. Both stores will feature the wines in tastings this weekend.
“I think they’re fun, funky wines at a good price point. They’re just different,” said Beth Binder of Winston-Salem Wine Market. “We had one tasting and they sold out, and then we had them come back for another tasting. Our customers just swarm around them.”
Caleb Flint of Wine Merchants Gourmet/Vin 205 also called the wines fun. “They’re something a little bit different. They’re quite food-friendly, with a balance of acidity and minerality. There’s a lot of texture and non-fruit flavors, especially those amber wines — talk about something you could pair with steak off the grill when its 95 degrees and humid outside.”
Flint also mentioned that with proposed tariffs on European Union wines, wine lovers may look to other, lesser-known regions like Georgia for affordable wines.
For their part, Butsch and Reed just want to share their passion for these unusual wines.
“We think people are looking for something different,” Butsch said. “And we just love these wines.”
