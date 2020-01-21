Corks, Caps & Taps, 624 W. Fourth St., will have its Annual Girl Scouts Cookies and Wine Pairing from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28.

The event will include a variety of wines to try with Girl Scouts cookies.

This year’s selection of Girls Scouts cookies includes Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, S’mores, Thanks-A-Lots and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip.

The cost is $10 a person.

For more information, call 336-893-6671.

