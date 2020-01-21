Corks, Caps & Taps, 624 W. Fourth St., will have its Annual Girl Scouts Cookies and Wine Pairing from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28.
The event will include a variety of wines to try with Girl Scouts cookies.
This year’s selection of Girls Scouts cookies includes Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, S’mores, Thanks-A-Lots and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip.
The cost is $10 a person.
For more information, call 336-893-6671.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.