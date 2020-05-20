Surry Community College has added a Tasting Room Operations certificate to its Viticulture and Enology program. The certificate encompasses eight classes and 16 credit hours.
Students can enroll now in VEN 130 Fundamentals of Viticulture and Enology for a summer session beginning May 18 and ending Aug. 3. The certificate also will be offered in the fall term, which begins Aug. 17.
VEN 130 Fundamentals of Viticulture and Enology provides an overview of viticulture and enology for tasting-room staff. Other classes in the certificate are: VEN 131 Wine Tasting, VEN 132 Wines of the World, VEN 281 Tasting Room Operations, VEN 282 Tasting Room Operations Lab or a Work Based Learning option, VEN 289 Wine Business, VEN 290 Wine Finance, and VEN 286 Wine Marketing.
Two other viticulture and enology classes will be offered online this summer — VEN 135 Introduction to Viticulture and VEN 285 Winery Operations.
“The Tasting Room Operations certificate is something that is much needed in the wine industry, especially in North Carolina,” said David Bower, an enology instructor at Surry Community College. “There are limited formal training opportunities available nationwide for the people that are truly most important in the wine-sales equation, the staff of the tasting room. These people are the front lines to our brands and stories, which are the livelihood of our wineries.”
Application and registration information is available at https://surry.edu or by calling (336) 386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.For more information, contact Jeff Jones, Sciences Division Chair, at (336) 386-3391 or jonesjr@surry.edu.
