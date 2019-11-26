Cobblestone Farmers Market has moved inside for the winter, and through March 21 will hold a series of markets at two downtown craft breweries.
Cobblestone will be at Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co., 772 N. Trade St., from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21.
The market will move to Wiseman Brewing, 826 Angelo Brothers Ave., on Jan. 11 and be there each Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. through March 21.
In the spring, Cobblestone will move back outdoors to its usual location in Old Salem.
For more information, visit https://thecobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.