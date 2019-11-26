Cobblestone Farmers Market has moved inside for the winter, and through March 21 will hold a series of markets at two downtown craft breweries.

Cobblestone will be at Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co., 772 N. Trade St., from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

The market will move to Wiseman Brewing, 826 Angelo Brothers Ave., on Jan. 11 and be there each Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. through March 21.

In the spring, Cobblestone will move back outdoors to its usual location in Old Salem.

For more information, visit https://thecobblestonefarmersmarket.com.

Michael Hastings

