Cobblestone Farmers Market

Cobblestone Farmers Market has moved to the 1000 block of South Marshall Street to allow for social distancing in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

 By Michael Hastings Winston-Salem Journal

Cobblestone Farmers Market has been holding its outdoor markets on Saturday mornings at 1001 S. Marshall St. to allow for proper social distancing. Now it has added a Wednesday pickup day for pre-orders.

Customers must order individually from each vendor and pay by phone or online. But the market will then assemble all the individual orders for easy pickup.

Orders must be placed by Tuesday evening. Wednesday pickup at the Marshall Street location will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Customers will be able to drive up and pick up their purchases without getting out of the car.

Customers can find the updated list of participating vendors weekly, and how to order, at https://thecobblestonefarmersmarket.com.

Updates are posted regularly on the market's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Tags

Load comments