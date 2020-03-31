Cobblestone Farmers Market has been holding its outdoor markets on Saturday mornings at 1001 S. Marshall St. to allow for proper social distancing. Now it has added a Wednesday pickup day for pre-orders.
Customers must order individually from each vendor and pay by phone or online. But the market will then assemble all the individual orders for easy pickup.
Orders must be placed by Tuesday evening. Wednesday pickup at the Marshall Street location will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Customers will be able to drive up and pick up their purchases without getting out of the car.
Customers can find the updated list of participating vendors weekly, and how to order, at https://thecobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
Updates are posted regularly on the market's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.