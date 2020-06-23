Chipotles in adobo sauce are one of my go-to ingredients when I make a marinade or barbecue sauce. You can find chipotles in adobo in the international or Mexican section of your supermarket. I usually buy a few cans at a time, and I dove into my stash for this recipe.
Chipotles in adobo are a flavor bomb, packed with a soupy mix of whole smoked and dried jalapenos that are rehydrated and canned in a tangy, sweet tomato sauce. A little dollop adds smoky flavor and heat to robust marinades, sauces and stews. In this recipe, the chiles add essential flavor to the chicken marinade, which does double-duty as a basting sauce.
When using the chipotles, remember that the whole chiles have a good amount of heat, while the tomato sauce is milder and slightly sweet. So, spoon a balance of whole chiles with sauce in the food processor when making this recipe. Alternatively, separately process the entire can of chiles to get a smoother puree with a balance of heat and sweet.
Either way, you won’t use the entire can, so don’t throw out the leftovers! They can easily be stored for future use. Transfer to a glass container and refrigerate for up to one month, or freeze for up to six months. This way you’ll have your own stash for dipping into.
In this recipe, I cut the chicken into large chunks to expose more edges to the marinade and drive in flavor. I also like to accompany the salad with hummus, which is optional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.