Chickpea Curry

Anti-inflammatory Chickpea Curry from “Power Spicing” (Photo credit: Clarkson Potter)

 Clarkson Potter

This is another recipe from Rachel Beller’s “Power Spicing,” which is full of recipes spiked with spices that offer antioxidants and other nutrients.

“Curries are outstanding examples of traditional spicing,” Beller wrote. “I think of them as medicinal stews because they’re packed with some of the world’s most potent spices.”

Recipe from Power Spicing (Clarkson Potter)

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Tags

Load comments