AP NY Acclaimed Women

American television chef Julia Child shows a salade nicoise she prepared in the kitchen of her vacation home in Grasse, southern France, in this Aug. 21, 1978, file photo.

 STF

Nine contemporary chefs gather to watch and comment on some favorite episodes of “The French Chef” in the new “Dishing With Julia Child,” part of PBS’ 50th anniversary celebration.

PBS is now streaming “Dishing With Julia Child” on PBS Living, PBS Passport, Apple TV and other channels. The show will have its broadcast premiere at 10 p.m. April 3.

The late Julia Child was the host of “The French Chef,” one of the most popular early cooking shows broadcast in an era long before the Food Network.

Chefs featured on the show are José Andrés, Rick Bayless, Carla Hall, Vivian Howard, Sara Moulton, Jacques Pépin, Éric Ripert, Marcus Samuelsson and Martha Stewart. They share personal and discuss the impact that Child on them and American food.

Among the six episdes of “The French Chef” incorporated into the new show will be ones on roast chicken, French onion soup and beef bourguignon.

Load comments