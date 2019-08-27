Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Chef Showdown, presented by the NC. Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Angus Barn in Durham.

The event will feature the announcement of the NCRLA’s Chef of the Year.

Nominees this year include Richard Miller, the chef of Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem. Last year’s winner was Travis Myers, the chef at Willow’s Bistro in Winston-Salem.

The Chef Showdown is the culmination of a series of five statewide preliminary rounds and two regional rounds. The event also will include awards for best pastry chef and mixologist and distillery.

The event, presented by Got to be NC Agriculture, will feature dishes from 20 of the best chefs in North Carolina.

Tickets are $125 a person. For tickets or more information, www.ncrla.org/chefshowdown.

Michael Hastings

