The 15th Annual Cheers! to Brenner Children’s Hospital will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St.
The event features food samplings from local restaurants, along with wine, local craft beer and spirits. There also will be a live auction and a local chef’s competition.
Chefs Claire Calvin, Peyton Smith and Travis Myers will participate with Brenner’s staff in an onstage, live Battle of the White Coats Cooking Competition.
This year’s annual fundraiser will raise money for the Dale and Karen Sisel Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Brenner Children’s Hospital. Tickets are $100 a person.
For more information or tickets, visit www.brennerchildrens.org/cheers/
