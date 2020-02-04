Casas de Hauldo’s award-winning olive oil is now available in such area stores as Fresh Market and Lowes.

Casas de Hauldo, a product of Spain, has been endorsed by chef Jose Andres.

The extra-virgin olive oil is available in several varieties.

For more information, including where to buy online, visit

www.casasdehualdo.com/en.

Michael Hastings

