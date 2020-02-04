Casas de Hauldo’s award-winning olive oil is now available in such area stores as Fresh Market and Lowes.
Casas de Hauldo, a product of Spain, has been endorsed by chef Jose Andres.
The extra-virgin olive oil is available in several varieties.
For more information, including where to buy online, visit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.