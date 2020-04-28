Carter Brothers Barbecue

Carter Brothers restaurant on Samet Drive in High Point, now closed.

 Cindy Loman/News & Record

HIGH POINT — The sign on the drive-thru window of Carter Brothers BBQ and Ribs reads: "Due to Covid-19, we will be closed for about 2 weeks."

But when the governor ordered restaurants close dine-in last month to curb the spread of the virus, few restaurants imagined two weeks would turn into months.

Carter Brothers, a popular barbecue restaurant at 3802 Samet Drive, is among the first restaurant casualties of the pandemic.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, it has closed for good.

In the post, owner Tim Carter said he paid off $100,000 in bills and closed the restaurant over fears from the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have decided to go ahead and hang up our apron and lay down our spatula and retire," Carter said in the post.

Carter and his brothers Darin and Steven opened Carter Brothers in 1997. Since the deaths of this brothers, Tim Carter had been running the business by himself.

Last year, Carter closed a second location on North Main Street due to the building's age.

Contact at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments