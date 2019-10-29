C&H CAFETERIA

C&H Cafeteria in Kernersville's New Market Plaza shopping center will be open for Thanksgiving.

C&H Cafeteria, 940 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with an $8.59 Thanksgiving special with turkey and dressing, two vegetables, a dessert, bread and drink.

