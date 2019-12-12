Buzzed Bull Creamery plans to open its first Winston-Salem store at 616 West Fourth St. downtown.
The shop, which sells ice cream made with liquid nitrogen, will be in the spot formerly occupied by Gloria’s Sub Club, in the same block as Foothills Brewpub and Yamas Mediterranean Food.
Buzzed Bull sells “non-buzzed” (regular) ice cream as well as “buzzed” ice cream with alcohol. It also sells nitro milkshakes and coffee.
Susan Marie Cook is the franchisee in Winston-Salem. Cook announced plans earlier this year to open a Buzzed Bull Creamery in Greensboro but has yet to secure a location. Right now, the only Buzzed Bull operating in North Carolina is in Wilmington.
Cook said on Facebook that she expects to open the Winston-Salem store this spring.
Liquid nitrogen is able to freeze liquids extremely fast, and ice cream can be made in about three minutes, so Buzzed Bull makes its ice cream to order. Liquid-nitrogen ice cream is known for its smooth, creamy texture.
Buzzed Bull offers a handful of different flavors and mix-ins, as well as alcohol choices for customers who are 21 or older. The buzzed flavors start at 5% alcohol by volume.
Flavors include Honey Pecan (honey ice cream or milkshake, pecans and whipped cream with bourbon as the suggested buzz), Tiger Stripes (chocolate peanut butter ice cream or milkshake, peanut butter cups and peanut butter sauce with spiced rum as the suggested buzz), and Dreamsicle (orange cake batter ice cream or milkshake, waffle cone pieces and whipped cream with the suggested buzz orange vodka).
For more information, visit www.buzzedbullcreamery.com.
