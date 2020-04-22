Craft beer

A new study of craft beers state-by-state put Burial Beer Co. of Asheville at the top of the list for North Carolina.

LeadMD, a marketing company, studied the craft beers in every state by the number of online searches.

Nationwide, some of the top-searched brands are Brewery Ommegang of New York, Russian River Brewing Company in California,

Bell’s Brewery in Michigan, New Glarus Brewing in Wisconsin and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Delaware.

The full study results can be found at https://www.leadmd.com/best-practices/article/top-beers-in-usa.

