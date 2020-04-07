In this spring of comfort foods, one of the most comforting desserts, to my mind, is bread pudding. Sweetened bread, baked in a custard and served warm, is comforting indeed.
And bread pudding is also easy enough that most school-age children can handle it with little or no supervision.
And it seems perfect for Easter.
So bread pudding, then, is today’s Kitchen Basics lesson.
Bread pudding originally came about as a way to use stale, or almost stale, bread. So it works best with bread that’s a day or two old and just beginning to dry out. That’s because drier bread does a better job of soaking up the custard mixture without becoming completely soggy and mushy.
As to the custard, don’t let the word fool you into thinking this is anything fancy. It’s literally a mixture of eggs, milk and sugar — whisk them about 30 seconds and your custard mixture is ready for the pan.
You can use almost any kind of bread you want. But given what I said earlier about soaking up custard, you can imagine that a sturdier bread — like French baguette or Italian ciabatta — will give you more texture. If you make bread pudding with a soft and spongy Wonder-like bread, it will produce a very soft, mushy pudding — which some people like, too.
I personally like a crusty sourdough — which tames the sweetness of the dessert — with the crust on. Challah, brioche and croissants work well, adding a little extra richness to the proceedings. Cinnamon-raisin bread is fun. Hey, you can even make it with cut-up doughnuts — just don’t add extra sugar in that case.
Now, traditional bread pudding does have one potentially fussy step. Most bread puddings are placed in a hot-water bath in the oven. That’s to help provide a gentler, more gradual cooking process that would protect the custard from curdling.
I find that bread-pudding recipes that have a high proportion of eggs to milk — say 4 or more eggs to 2 cups milk — really need a water bath, because they have a higher risk of curdling.
Recipes that use fewer eggs can get by without the bath, though they will come out a bit different.
A water bath has another benefit, though, in that it promotes even cooking so you don’t have to worry about edges getting overcooked and dried out before the center is cooked. (If you make one without the bath, you’ll probably notice this to an extent, but for some people it’s not a big problem.)
If you’ve never used a water bath, I encourage you to broaden your horizons and try it. To do that, get a second baking pan large enough to hold your pudding pan with some room around the sides. Heat up enough water to come about halfway up the sides. Pour carefully so you don’t splash water into your bread pudding mixture. Then bake it as usual, though water-bath puddings may take about 20 minutes longer to cook.
The prep work can be accomplished in about 10 minutes’ active work time.
Here’s what you do:
Heat the oven, and cube the bread into roughly bite-size pieces. If the bread is really fresh, you might want to cube it the night before, to give it some time to dry out a bit. But it’s not crucial.
Butter a baking dish and add the bread. The butter is not only for allowing easy removal, but also for adding flavor. In fact, many recipes call for cutting up a little butter in the custard mixture; alternatively, some recipes use half-and-half or at least some cream in place of the milk to add that buttery richness.
Whisk the eggs, milk and sugar. Most recipes add a pinch of salt and touch of vanilla extract here.
Pour the custard mixture over the bread and pat the bread to submerge it a bit and force it to soak up the custard mixture. If you have time, let the mixture sit 5 to 10 minutes to let the bread absorb the liquid.
If using a water bath, put the pan inside a larger pan and add hot water. Then stick it in the oven and bake until the custard is set. The center should jiggle slightly but be firm.
Once you have the basic method worked out, you can play around with the ingredients. A plain bread pudding is tasty, but there are many different ways to dress it up.
Some of those ways include a topping, such as ice cream or a fruit, caramel or other sauce.
But you also can add things inside the bread pudding. Cinnamon or nutmeg are popular, as are raisins. You also can add chopped fruit, such as apples, or pieces of chocolate. You also can sprinkle a sugary nut topping over the bread pudding before baking.
Whatever way you make it, bread pudding adds up to simple goodness, a dessert that will warm the cockles of your heart literally and figuratively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.