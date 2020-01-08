Bookmarks will present an evening with YouTuber and cookbook author Andrew Rea at Jan. 27 at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive.
Rea's YouTube channel, Binging With Babish, has 5 million subscribers, drawn to his videos of recipes inspired by scenes in popular movies and TV shows.
Many of those recipes are included in his 2019 cookbook, "Binging With Babish: 100 Recipes Recreated from Your favorite Movies and TV SHows" (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt).
Recipes run the gamut from Frozen Bananas inspired by "Arrested Development" to Treacle Tart from the Harry Potter movies to the Krabby Patty inspired by "SpongeBob SquarePants."
Rea's SECCA apppearance will in the form of a conversation with Michael Hastings, the food editor of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Tickets cost $30, for admission with a copy of "Binging With Babish." A $55 ticket includes admission, the book, food and wine at a pre-show reception at 6 p.m. A no-alcohol ticket is available for $50.
Tickets are available through www.brownpapertickets.com.
For more information, visit www.bookmarksnc.org/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.