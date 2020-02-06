Clemmons native Marshall Scarborough has been hired as Bojangles' vice president of menu and culinary innovation, the company announced Feb. 6.
Scarborough will be in charge of developing new menu items for the company.
Scarborough has a culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island. He has worked for such companies as Archer Daniels Midland, Popeyes and Jack in the Box. Most recently, he was the director of culinary innovation for Wendy's.
“We are extremely fortunate to have such a passionate and experienced chef join our menu innovation team,” said Ken Koziol, Bojangles’ chief restaurant support officer in a statement.
Scarborough said, “I grew up loving Bojangles just as any Southerner should, so I couldn’t be more excited to bring my passion, creativity and experience to this Southern gem. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and start creating Bojangles food that will take us to the next level.”
Bojangles, based in Charlotte, is a chain of about 750 fast-food restaurants in 11 states known for its fried chicken and biscuits.
