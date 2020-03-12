Black Mountain Chocolate Factory, a chocolate maker and coffee shop at N. 732 Trade St., announced that it will move into Bailey South at 450 N. Patterson Ave. in Innovation Quarter later this year.
After the move, it will change its name to Black Mountain Chocolate Bar. The new 4,800-square-foot space will be considerably larger than the current 2,800-square-foot location. The new space will seat about 75 inside plus more on a patio. Black Mountain hopes to use some of the additional space to hold chocolate tasting events and classes.
The move also would almost double Black Mountain’s workforce to 20.
"We can't wait to share with the community our inviting gathering space, featuring rich experiences like truffle classes, chocolate tastings, wine pairings, and cocktail labs,” Black Mountain's co-owners Brent and Millie Peters said in a statement. “From morning coffee to an afternoon cookie treat to an evening cocktail, the Black Mountain Chocolate Bar will offer sweet fun for every age at every hour."
Black Mountain was founded by David Mason in Western North Carolina in 2007. Brent Peters and his former wife, Dawn, bought it in 2013 and moved operations to Trade Street in Winston-Salem in 2014. Along with Brasstown Chocolate, Black Mountain is one of two makers of artisanal chocolate in Winston-Salem.
Brent Peters said that the move was mainly prompted by a desire to expand its retail operations. “The manufacturing side will be about the same,” he said. “This is all about the retail.”
He said that the new location's products will be very similar to what it sells now – including coffee, hot chocolate, chocolate bars, cookies and brownies – with one major addition. Black Mountain will make and sell its own frozen custard.
Bailey South is currently undergoing renovation. Peters said that construction of Black Mountain Chocolate Bar could be finished as early as the end of May.
