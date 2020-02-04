The Wilkes Heritage Museum, 100 E. Main St., Wilkesboro, will sponsor a demonstration of 18th-century biscuits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Cleveland House.

Mary Bohlen will demonstrate buttermilk biscuits baked on the hearth. Recipes and samples will be available.

A $6 admission is charged to tour the museum and Old Wilkes Jail.

For more information, call 336-667-3171.

Load comments