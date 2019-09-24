The Big Sip beverage festival will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at BB&T Ballpark.

The event will feature about 100 different N.C. beverages, including spirits, beer, wine and coffee.

There also will be chili or stew from local restaurants.

The event also will have live music, a silent auction and vendor booths.

Beverage companies that are participating include Foothills Brewing, Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Fox Hill Meadery and Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda.

Participating restaurants include Crafted: The Art of the Taco, Bib’s Downtown, Finnigan’s Wake, 6th and Vine and more.

Tickets are $30 for a 3 p.m. entrance for beverages or chili only, or $45 for a 1 p.m. entrance for beverages or chili only. Tickets for 1 p.m. entrance for both chili and beverages is $60. Attendees must be 21 and over.

For tickets and more information, visit www.big sipfest.com.

Michael Hastings

