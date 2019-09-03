Piedmont Opera and Foothills Brewing Co. will co-host a Beer School from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 as a fundraiser for the Winston-Salem Youth Chorus.

The event will be at the Foothills Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive. It will include information about craft beer brewing, a tour of Foothills’ brewery and beer tastings.

A food truck will offer food for purchase before and after the school.

Tickets are $25 and are available through www.piedmontopera.org.

