BBQ exhibit in Spencer
The N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer is hosting The Story of BBQ in N.C. exhibit now through Labor Day.
This traveling exhibit from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources traces the rise of barbecue as a signature North Carolina food.
The exhibit represents restaurants from across the state, and discusses Eastern, Western and Piedmont or Lexington styles. Display items include sauces, shirts and the cooking tools.
The exhibit is available with regular museum admission, $6 for adults, $5 for seniors/military, $4 for children 3-12, and free for ages 2 and under. Admission plus the museum’s on-site train ride is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors/military, and $8 for ages 3-12.
For more information, visit www.nctrans.org.