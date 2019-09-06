Baker and caterer Pam Cager plans to open a bakery downtown at Liberty St. on Oct. 1.
The bakery will be called 3 Layers Cakery, specializing in the layer cakes for which Cager is best-known.
The bakery will take the spot formerly occupied by the Rusty Bumper ice cream shop. The Rusty Bumper is moving to 545 N. Trade St., Suite 105, and is expected to open in mid-October.
Cager's 3 Layers Cakery also will sell cupcakes, pies, cookies, cheesecakes and other baked goods. The sweets will be baked on site. Cager will continue to operate FAO Catering but she will use space in the shared-use kitchen at the Enterprise Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for that.
Cager said that 3 Layers Cakery also will have a full coffee bar. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
“We’ll have all my best-selling cakes — banana-pudding cake, strawberry crunch, key lime and chocolate on chocolate,” Cager said.
Cager also said she plans to sell cakes again at the Dixie Classic Fair. She has had a booth among the other civic clubs in the red brick buildings on the fairgrounds for the past several years.
“When I was 9, I entered a cake in the fair and won first place,” she said. “I’ve been baking ever since.”
