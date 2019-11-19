Downtown Greensboro has a new bakery and bistro.
The Sage Mule opened at 608 Battleground Ave. next to Crafted the Art of Street Food and Preyer Brewing.
It serves breakfast and lunch.
Steven Gingher, a graduate of the culinary program at Johnson and Wales in Charlotte, opened the restaurant with his wife, Janice. They operate the restaurant with the help of family and some of his fellow Johnson and Wales alumni.
Gingher said the name is a play on the name Greensboro with Sage being the “green” and Mule, which is a cross between a horse and a donkey, or burro.
Breakfast is served all day and features items like Blue Plate Special ($8) with two eggs, bacon or sausage, hash browns, biscuits or toast; Breakfast Cassoulet ($10) with white bean and stout ragout, regionally-sourced pork with fried eggs on focaccia toast; and ABC Toast ($8) with avocado, pickled golden beets, tomatoes, poached eggs and red onion jam on sourdough bread.
There’s also a sourdough waffle with a daily topping left to the whim of the chef.
In addition to the house-made bread, there are croissants, muffins, bagels, biscuits and cinnamon buns ($4 each) baked by pastry chef Cherish Cronin, also a fellow Johnson and Wales graduate.
An ever-changing selection of cakes and pies will be available.
Lunch sandwich items include the Skinny Dipper ($9) with fried chicken and barbecue sauce; The Stalloner ($11) with ham pepperoni, salami, ricotta and sunflower pesto; the Scuttle-Butt ($8) with whipped feta, giardiniera (an Italian-style relish) and hard-boiled egg on focaccia.
Sandwiches are served with a choice of sides like hand-cut fries, broccoli slaw, cucumber salad or fresh fruit.
Salads include an Iceberg Wedge ($8) with candied bacon blue cheese dressing; Devil’s Lettuce ($9) with spinach, red onions, bacon and deviled eggs; and Forbidden City ($8) with red cabbage, romaine, tempura crisps, pickled vegetables and cashew hummus.
Top the salads with grilled chicken or salmon for an extra charge.
Beer and wine are also available.
The restaurant offers a small market with locally-sourced gift items.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Phone is 336-501-0193.
Brewery opens
Greensboro’s newest brewery, Oden Brewing Company, opens today at 804 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The brewery is a family affair: Bill and Jan Oden and daughter Mary Garner Oden.
The Odens gave new life to an inherited former soda-pop bottling plant and turned it into an 1,800-square-foot taproom and brewing facility that offers 13 rotating taps and homemade kombucha.
Oden offers pale ales, IPAs, brown ales, porters and seasonal saisons and session beers.
In addition to a taproom, there is spacious patio.
For more information about Oden, visit odenbrewing.com.
Oden joins many other Greensboro breweries, including SouthEnd which opened three weeks ago.
Hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 2 p.m. to midnight Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Wine shop marks anniversary
When Penny Demetriades and Su Peterson decided to open a small wine shop in the north end of downtown Greensboro in the fall of 1999, the venture might have been seen as a bit of a gamble.
But the gamble paid off as the two became the go-too wine gurus of downtown with Zeto Wines and Specialties Shop at 335 Battleground Ave.
“It’s flown buy. It’s been an amazing trip so far, “Demetriades said.
Demetriades was a downtown Realtor when she decided to open the shop with Peterson, who was a traveling wine broker and former purchasing manager for Tobacco USA, a purveyor of freshly roasted coffee, gourmet food and wine.
“It’s been nice to serve the community, being an independent wine shop. Without the support we’ve had, we wouldn’t be here,” Peterson said.
A new baseball park, new condominiums and a new hotel have sprung up at Zeto’s end of town since those days. New restaurants and breweries have added to the vibe of the area. And Zeto has been at the center of it.
Along the way, Demetriades and Peterson added more gourmet food items to their inventory and a state-of-the-art wine tasting machine that dispenses an ever-rotating selection of reds and whites.
“It’s all about the customer who is not knowledgeable and just wants a bottle of wine to the customer who collects bottles of wine,” Demetriades said.
You might liken Demetriades and Peterson’s success to a fine vintage.
“I bought bottles from Su back in the 1980s when she was at Tobacco USA and I still have some of them,” Demetriades said. “As you open them up you go ‘Wow! How in the world did I keep it 30 years’.”
Where do the entrepreneurs see themselves in the next 20 years? Educating themselves and their customers on wines, of course.
“There’s so much wine out there that you’re constantly exploring. New grapes, new territories, new styles,” Peterson said. “We want to keep doing what we’ve done.”
Demetriades said the shop will offer more tastings and programs in the coming year.
Zeto’s will celebrate its anniversary with a special event with wine and food samples 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $15, part of which will benefit the Out of the Garden Project.
For information, call 336-574-2850 or visit www.zetowines.com.
Feast of Caring
The 28th annual Feast of Caring to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry will be held Thursday at First Baptist Church at 1000 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner will be 5 to 7 p.m.
The meals consist of soups donated by local restaurants and organizations served with homemade bread donated by local congregations and organizations.
Each meal is free.
For a $25 minimum donation, guests can choose either five Honor Cards, created by Bill Mangum, or a piece of handcrafted North Carolina pottery.
Both meals will feature live music.
There will be a silent auction of select pieces of pottery during the dinner event.
For the lunch event, tables of eight can be reserved.
Advance tickets are available today at www.greensborourbanministry.org.
Thanksgiving Day openings
A number of restaurants are willing to do the heavy lifting for the Thanksgiving Day meal.
Participation may vary, so it is always best to call and inquire.
Participating
- Boston Market locations will be open for dine-in or carry-out a traditional plated holiday meal for $13.99. A Family Feast for three, whole pies and homestyle side dishes can also be picked up on Thanksgiving Day, while supplies last.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will serve a special in-store meal from 11 a.m. to close. Cost is $12.99 for adult and $7.99 for a child. Prices and availability may vary by location.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a three-course menu, starting at $45 per person. A children’s three-course menu is $22. The full menu will also be available.
- Golden Corrals in Greensboro will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Locations include 2419 Lawndale Drive and 4404 Landview Drive.
- K&W is offering a roast turkey or baked ham meal with sides, dessert and beverage for $8.99.
- Mimi’s Bistro and Bakery will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. serving a three-course meal for $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. Take-out meals are available for advance order.
- Painted Plate Catering, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro, will serve a complete meal with four seatings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $39.95. Family-meal pick-up orders area also available. Find the menu and purchase tickets at www.paintedplate.com/thanksgiving or call 336-230-2433.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House will offer a special menu for $41.95 per adult, $14.95 per child.
- Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill will be open 4 to 9 p.m.
- Waffle House will be open.
Thanksgiving mid-week farmers market
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market‘s Wednesday Mid-Week Market has ended for the season, but it will be revived Nov. 27 to accommodate Thanksgiving Day shopping needs.
Look for seasonal produce, holiday baked goods, N.C. seafood, roasts, hams, sausage, cakes, pies, jams and sauces, autumnal flower arrangements, and more.
Last-minute gift shoppers can find items as well.
The regular Mid-Week Market will return April 22.
The market, at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro, is open every Saturday year-round from 7 a.m. to noon.
For information, call 336-373-2402 or visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
