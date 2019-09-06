Ava's Cupcakes has opened a second location in Forsyth County.
The cupcake bakery recently opened at 1539 Hanes Mall Blvd. in the Kester Mill Village shopping center near Walmart and the AMC Classic Hanes 12 movie theater.
The other Ava's Cupcakes in the county is at 1483 River Ridge Drive in Clemmons. Both shops are owned by Michelle Spell, the winner of Season 4 of "Food Network Cupcake Wars: I Love Lucy 60th Anniversary." Spell also owns an Ava's Cupcakes in Rockaway, N.J.
Like the Ava's Cupcakes in Clemmons, the new shop offers a wide selection of cupcakes, cookies and other baked goods, including gluten-free and vegan options.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit https://avascupcakes.com.
