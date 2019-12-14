Asian BBQ & Grill will close after less than a year in business at 3230 Reynolda Road, but it soon will be replaced by a brick-and-mortar version of the popular food truck Taqueria Luciano’s.
Owner Robert Lumbres announced Dec. 12 that he would be closing Asian BBQ & Grill after Dec. 23. “We are so very thankful for all our community’s support and continued loyalty for the past year! Our customers are like family, so this was a hard decision, but we have received an offer that we just cannot refuse,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
Lumbres, a real-estate agent and first-time restaurateur, said by phone that he started the business Jan. 18 primarily as an investment, but ended up doing more hands-on management than he planned.
“It was a big learning experience for me,” Lumbres said. “Running a restaurant is a lot of work. You have to be there every day. It’s a big commitment, and I really want to focus on my family and my other business.”
Lumbres is a Filipino-American, and Asian BBQ & Grill has been offering Winston-Salem’s only Filipino cuisine. That proved to be a challenge in some ways, Lumbres said, in trying to educate the market and gauge its interest in authentic Filipino dishes. He also replaced his first chef after a few months.
“If I was going to do it again, I think I would have a bar,” Lumbres said. “For this location, I think it’s better for what Luciano is doing.”
Luciano Flores Perez, a native of Veracruz, Mexico, has operated a successful food truck in this area since 2009. He is well-known around Winston-Salem for bringing his tacos, burritos, tortas and quesadillas to such sites as Wise Man Brewing and Coffee Park Airstream.
Flores said he may open as early as Jan. 15 on Reynolda Road. “I’m just doing a little painting, and I need to get all my inspections,” he said.
The restaurant will have the same name, Taqueria Luciano’s. “It will have the same menu but a little more,” he said, including sopas and huaraches.
Flores plans to keep the truck operating. “I’m not giving up the truck. I’ve had it for 10 years. I like taking my food to different places,” he said.
But he said he probably will station himself in the restaurant, so he can do the prep and majority of the cooking for both the restaurant and the truck. “I will do most of the cooking, but I have good helpers that have been with me on the truck.”
