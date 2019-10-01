Steven Goff of AUX Bar in Asheville was named Chef of the Year by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Assocation during the fourth annual NCRLA Chef Showdown.
Goff succeeds Travis Myers, the chef of Willow’s Bistro in Winston-Salem, who won the award last year.
Goff, known for his use of regional ingredients, also is the executive chef of Brinehaus Meat and Provisions, an Asheville based food truck, and co-owner and co-chef of the Blind Pig Supper Club.
The NCRLA Chef Showdown, presented by Got to Be NC Agriculture, was held Sept. 30 in Durham.
Also during the Showdown, Jamie Turner of Earl's Grocery and Soul Food Sessions, Charlotte, was named Pastry Chef of the Year, and Johnny Burritt of Asheville was named Mixologist of the Year. Distillery of the Year went to Asheville’s Apothecary Beverage Company.
Other awards at the show were:
• People’s Choice Savory: Cory Haigler, The Westin Charlotte, Charlotte.
• People’s Choice Pastry: Tie Whittaker, Buttermilk Boutique, Raleigh.
• People’s Choice Specialty Cocktail & Distillery: Jimmy Huyhn, representing Copper Barrel Distillery, Wilkesboro.
