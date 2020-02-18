The 62nd annual Pancake Jamboree will be from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the lower level of Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St.
The Pancake Jamboree, organized by the Twin City Kiwanis Club, is one of Winston-Salem’s longest-running charity fundraisers. Last year, it raised about $40,000 to provide grants for 23 youth programs in Forsyth County and one in Vietnam.
A ticket for all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverage costs $8 or $4 for children under 13.
Tickets can be bought in advance or at the door. Takeout is available.
Advance tickets are available from Kiwanis members. For more information, visit https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.
